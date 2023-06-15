What’s the Outlander season 7 episode 2 release date? The seventh season’s premiere showed us Jamie racing towards Wilmington to rescue Claire, only to learn that the American Revolution has arrived in North Carolina.

Ready for more? We can’t blame you. And if you’re looking for all the details, we have guides on how to watch Outlander season 7 as well as how many episodes of Outlander season 7 are there. But for now, let’s look ahead.

When is Outlander next airing? Here is the confirmed Outlander season 7 episode 2 release date.

What is the Outlander season 7 episode 2 release date?

Outlander Season 7 Episode 2, The Happiest Place on Earth, will release on June 23, 2023, on STARZ at 8pm PT/ET. It’ll also stream on the STARZ app.

If you’re a cable cutter, the episodes stream at midnight PT on Fridays on the STARZ app, just keep in mind you’ll need a subscription to the streaming platform to watch it there.

UK fan? Not to worry, Outlander season 7 is coming to Lionsgate Plus, which is available as an Amazon Prime Video add-on. Mark your calendars!

While we’re waiting for episode 2, check out the best TV series of all time as well as our Sam Heughan interview, where we ask him who will be the next James Bond.