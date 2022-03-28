Timothée Chalamet is shirtless at the Oscars and people are very happy

Science fiction star and professional handsome person Timothée Chalamet has turned up at the 94th Academy Awards without a shirt. This wasn’t some embarrassing wardrobe malfunction though, this was apparently a deliberate decision for reasons we won’t even begin to speculate about.

Social media reaction to the half-naked Dune star was mixed. Some were of course absolutely thrilled that Chalamet was showing a bit of skin underneath his nice black sparkly blazer. Others meanwhile weren’t so convinced that the look was appropriate for an awards show as prestigious as the Oscars.

Our favourite reactions to Chalamet’s bohemian outfit choice included @Scarlett1Yonce who tweeted that she was “breathing perfectly fine”, Caitie Mackay who shared her measured thoughts on the matter, “Timothee Chalamet… shirtless… but glitter jacket…. guys… I’m having a heart attack”, and @soIassitude who simply wrote, “Timothée Chalamet shirtless that’s the tweet” in all capital letters which we all know is the Internet equivalent of screaming into the void.

Check out other reactions to Timothée Chalamet here:

Guys…breathe. Timothee Chalamet is shirtless under his blazer. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/kmVBkAiPQO — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 27, 2022

Oscars: Warner Bros.’s Toby Emmerich with the man who caused possibly the biggest stir on the red carpet, Timothee Chalamet (yes, he is shirtless). pic.twitter.com/Jwwxeq6iF8 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) March 27, 2022

Timothée Chalamet is shirtless and Kristen Stewart is wearing shorts 🙏🏼 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5nr3e30IPJ — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) March 27, 2022

Chalamet is at tonight’s Oscars as part of the Dune cast. Dune received ten nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography, among numerous other awards and nominations.

