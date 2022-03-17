Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin presenting cut Oscars categories

Fans were unimpressed when news broke that a number of Oscar categories wouldn’t make the live broadcast. But reports that Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin may present these cut categories might soften the blow.

According to Variety, the pair, who both starred in hit sci-fi movie Dune, are in final talks to present the awards for the categories cut from the main broadcast. These categories will be pre-recorded, with highlights from these awards being edited into the live telecast. If Momoa and Brolin get this gig, they are expected to present a total of eight awards that were cut from the main ceremony, including iginal score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound.

Meanwhile, the main presenters of the reformatted telecast are Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. As announced by ABC in a recent press release, other presenters who are set to join in throughout the evening include Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

AMPAS President Dave Rubin revealed that not all awards would be broadcast during the ceremony in February, in an official letter later shared on Twitter.

The letter said, “In order to provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages, and movie tributes, a change in the show’s production will take place.”

The Oscars will be airing from 20:00 EST on Sunday 27 March, on ABC. This will be from 1:00 GMT on Monday 28 March. You can watch The Oscars live on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel, or via the streaming service NOW.