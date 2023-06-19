Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer just got the ideal first review

Full Oppenheimer reviews are a way off yet, but approval from one source should make you curious. The author of the book Oppenheimer draws from has showered the film with praise, suggesting it might be one of the best movies of the year.

Coming from Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer follows the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ through his life, and into the creation of his weapons of war. Cillian Murphy plays the titular scientist, and Nolan based his drama movie on American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, a comprehensive biography on J Robert Oppenheimer and his influence.

Speaking at an event at the Leon Levy Center for Biography in New York, Bird revealed just how much he was struck by the thriller movie. “I think it is going to be a stunning artistic achievement,” he says. “And I have hopes it will actually stimulate a national, even global conversation about the issues that Oppenheimer was desperate to speak out about – about how to live in the atomic age, how to live with the bomb and about McCarthyism – what it means to be a patriot, and what is the role for a scientist in a society drenched with technology and science.”

Bird adds he’s “stunned and emotionally recovering” from his viewing, a reaction that sounds about right for a new movie from Christopher Nolan. We were already quite looking forward to the Oppenheimer release date, and now we’re doubly so.

Besides Cillian Murphy, the Oppenheimer cast is almost hilariously stacked. You’ve got Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jnr, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, we could go on and on. Even for a movie based on a true story from Nolan, this seems excessive.

Always worth reminding everyone as well that Oppenheimer comes out the same day as the Barbie release date.