Is Oppenheimer in black and white? Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Oppenheimer, is releasing next year, and we’re very excited. With an unprecedentedly large cast of A-listers, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and more, Oppenheimer will be a historical drama movie that explores J. Robert Oppenheimer’s creation of the atomic bomb.

It promises to be explosive (sigh), emotional, and intensely dramatic as is demanded by the nature of the material. Of course, because it’s a Christopher Nolan movie, Oppenheimer is also sure to look amazing as well. The promotional material for the movie so far has been limited to a live countdown, as well as some gorgeous posters. But within that, do we know if Oppenheimer is a black-and-white movie?

Is Oppenheimer a black-and-white movie?

Yes, and no. Oppenheimer utilises a combination of black and white footage and colour footage. There’s more to it than that, though. Christopher Nolan revealed that because he worked in IMAX, but also wanted black-and-white sequences, he had to develop new filming techniques and became the first to use IMAX black-and-white analogue photography.

That’s not the only innovation used that occurred in filming, and it was also announced that rather than using a CGI explosion for an atomic bomb, Nolan and his team used something close to the real thing. Remind us never to get on the wrong side of Christopher Nolan, then.

