Drake and Josh star Josh Peck joins Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is continuing to amass an army of actors for his latest drama movie Oppenheimer. Who is the newest recruit to the already massive cast roster, you ask? Well, hold on tight, Nickelodeon fans, because Josh Peck of Drake and Josh fame is now on board the cinematic atomic bomb train.

According to Variety, Peck has now officially joined the ensemble cast for Nolan’s movie, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The thriller movie will centre around the true story of the American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who helped create the atomic bomb during World War 2. Peck has been cast as the character Kenneth Bainbridge, one of the real-life scientists involved in the Manhattan Project – the codename given to the secret efforts of the US to develop nuclear weapons during the war.

Starring alongside Peck and Murphy are Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves Jr, Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, and Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock.

Other stars up to bat for the film ar, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Michael Angarano, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, and Matthew Modine. Like we said, it is a massive cast, and it is somewhat surprising that Peck, who is widely known as a comedic actor from his work on the 90s TV series The Amanda Show, and later Drake and Josh, has been added to the A-list roster.

Still, we trust in Nolan’s judgment. Oppenheimer is set for release on July 21, 2023, and filming has begun. While we wait on more news, here is our list of the best movies of all time.