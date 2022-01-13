Amy Schumer joins cast of Only Murders in the Building season 2

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer has joined the cast of the Disney Plus murder mystery TV series Only Murders in the Building. Deadline reports that Only Murders’ star and executive producer Martin Short revealed production on season 2 was paused at the moment but that he’d recently filmed scenes with Schumer and Shirley MacLaine.

“Before Christmas, [I filmed scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer,” he explained. “The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.” A surprise hit for the House of Mouse’s streaming service (we know it’s on Hulu in the US) Only Murders in the Building is a mystery-comedy that follows three strangers who share a singular passion, true-crime.

When a murder happens in their apartment building though the three – Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) – join forces to start a true-crime podcast and solve the case. The series has been widely praised for its charming cast and wry take on the true-crime phenomena.

Only Murders in the Building was quickly picked up for a second season, and the crew have been drip-feeding fans a growing list of celebs set to appear in the new series. Aside from Schumer and MacLaine, we know that Cara Delevingne will make an appearance. At the same time, Nathan Lane and Tina Fey will reportedly reprise the roles of Teddy Dimas and Cinda Canning, respectively.

It’s unsurprising the show’s managed to attract such talent considering how many awards it’s been nominated for. Both Martin and short were nominated for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes while the show itself was nominated for Best Television Series.