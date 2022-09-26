This live-action One-Punch Man ad is absolutely dreadful

Nothing sends a chill down the spines of anime fans quite like the words ‘live-action adaptation’. It conjures memories of some of the worst films ever made, including Dragon Ball: Evolution, Ghost in the Shell, and who could forget Netflix’s dreadful attempt to make a Death Note movie.

If you can’t trust Hollywood to adapt your favourite anime series, then you definitely can’t trust the hellscape that is the world of advertising to do it. Case in point, the live-action One-Punch Man, has been slapped together to promote a new mobile game based on the hit animated series.

I think it’s supposed to be based on the Dunkaccino ad from the beloved comedy movie Jack and Jill. Honestly, though, it’s difficult to say. It could just have been made on a shoestring budget and have accidentally parodied what’s supposed to be the worst advert ever made. Still, at least it’s not got Al Pacino debasing himself, so that’s something.

Check it out for yourself below:

Yup. Saitama raps in a cafe… that’s my favourite part of the TV series.

Anyway, it was announced in summer 2022 that One-Punch Man is getting its own serious live-action adaptation. We’ve got some faith in this, though, because Justin Lin, who made some of the best action movies in recent years, is directing, and he seems to be a fan.

If you are a purist, however, we’ve got an article about the One-Punch Man season 3 release date so you can stay up to date with Saitama’s next adventure.