Harry Styles pulls out of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake

Being in a horror movie isn’t for everyone, and it turns out the upcoming remake of the 1922 film Nosferatu has now lost a shining star. During an interview with The New Yorker, director Robert Eggers confirmed that Harry Styles, who was previously up for a role in the vampire flick, has now pulled out of the project.

The unofficial and unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula, Nosferatu, is a bonafide spooky classic that tells the story of Count Orlok – a vampire who preys on the citizens of Transylvania and brings a plague to their town. Eggers’ remake of the iconic film was first announced in 2015, and years later, it looks like the film is still in something of early development limbo.

Eggers informed The New Yorker that he had hoped to be moving into the film’s pre-production stage after having cast Styles in an undisclosed leading role. However, “at the last minute, Styles pulled out, citing scheduling concerns.” It is unclear who Styles was up to portray; however, considering his absence further delayed the remake, he was likely considered for the main vampire himself, Count Orlok, or one of his main victims – Thomas Hutter.

Styles has indeed been busy as of late in Hollywood. After appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros in the post-credit scene of Eternals, he has been working on several projects. His upcoming films include the Olivia Wilde directed feature, Don’t Worry My Darling, and the drama movie My Policeman. So, needless to say, his scheduling conflict issues are unlikely to ease or change anytime soon.

Anya Taylor-Joy, featured in previous Eggers’ films such as The Witch and the upcoming thriller movie The Northman, is said to be slated to appear in the remake. However, nothing has been fully confirmed just yet. So far, it is unclear when or if Nosferatu will move forward, but Eggers still seems very keen to bring the project to life – despite all its setbacks.

