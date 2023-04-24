Normal People season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more news

What is the Normal People season 2 release date? Propelling Paul Mescal into the public sphere, Normal People was one of the biggest hits of 2020. Based on the best-selling book by Sally Rooney, viewers have been waiting for news on another season.

Starting in Sligo on the west coast of Ireland, the drama series follows two students, Connell and Marianne, as a fling becomes a relationship. Their obvious affection is complicated by differences in background and future aspirations, as they find each other again while going to college in Dublin.

The sheer heartache and excellent performances from Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones, not to mention Lenny Abrahamson’s direction, made Normal People one of the best TV series of recent years. But what about the Normal People season 2 release date? Well, we have good news and bad news.

Normal People season 2 release date speculation

There’s no Normal People season 2 release date because so far, it isn’t happening. The first season covered the entirety of Sally Rooney’s novel, so a follow-up would be verging into original territory.

That said, never say never. Paul Mescal has stated he’d like to do more, and director Lenny Abrahamson is keen as well. But so far, nothing’s gone beyond wishful thinking.

Normal People season 2 cast speculation

The Normal People season 2 cast would almost certainly be led by Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones. Their performances were central to the success of the first season, and their chemistry would be difficult to replicate.

Besides them, other co-stars could come back, depending on the story being told. Sarah Greene and Aislín McGuckin would likely make an appearance as Connell and Marianne’s respective mothers, for instance, but that really comes down to narrative requirements.

The expected Normal People season 2 cast is:

Paul Mescal as Connell

Daisy-Edgar Jones as Marianne

Normal People season 2 plot speculation

One Normal People season 2 plot idea that’s been thrown around is revisiting the characters ten years later. Abrahamson has said he’d like to do this, similar to Richard Linklater’s Beyond trilogy where he captured a couple, played by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, every nine years.

This would be a fascinating way to tell Connell and Marianne’s story, looking at their love throughout the decades. It’s tricky, though, because it requires serious commitment from all involved, and a lot of patience from the audience.

But since there’s no book to go by, they could do anything. So why not dream big, eh?

Normal People season 2 trailer speculation

There’s no Normal People season 2 trailer because it hasn’t even been confirmed yet. We couldn’t even put a time on when any kind of teaser might emerge.

You can find the first season’s trailers online still. Alternatively, check out the music video for ‘Everything I Am Is Yours’ by Irish indie band Villagers, a song that was well used in the show.

That's all we have on Normal People season 2.