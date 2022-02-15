Bob Odenkirk “working on” making Nobody 2 happen

Slippin’ Jimmy McGill himself, Bob Odenkirk, is willing a sequel to his surprise critical hit action movie Nobody, into existence. While nothing is yet confirmed, Odenkirk says that “the signs point to” it happening. The movie made around $56 million on a $16 million budget and has 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last June, director Ilya Naishuller told JoBlo that screenwriter Derek Kolstad was working on a sequel script; “There’s plenty of stories that can be told in this world, with the character Hutch. I know that Derek has begun work on the sequel,” However, he was quick to qualify that the movie is by no means greenlit, and that he personally only considers a movie greenlit when he’s on the set shooting.

“Whether it’ll happen, time will tell, but all the necessary seeds have been planted,” he added. The interviewer suggested that Connie Nielsen, who played Hutch’s wife, should get in on the action next time. Naishuller responded; “Well, I like the way you’re thinking because you’re right on the money!”

Now, Bob Odenkirk has told Empire Magazine; “We are working on making that (Nobody 2) happen. Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes.”

Odenkirk will soon be back for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Nobody was a surprising choice for the comedic actor who will be 60 later this year, as not many people considered him a John Wick-style action hero.

