Is No Hard Feelings streaming? How to watch the Jennifer Lawrence film

Is No Hard Feelings streaming? Growing up can be hard, especially with overly meddling parents, as we learn in the new movie No Hard Feelings. Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who does what she must to save her house, even if that means dating a 19-year-old.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, No Hard Feelings is one of the most anticipated new movies of 2023. With an A-lister cast and genuinely funny one-liners, the film has grabbed the public’s attention since its first trailer was released. And now, fans will be pleased to hear that the new comedy movie is racing to cinemas at record speed.

So ahead of the big release, The Digital Fix is here to answer all your burning distribution questions below. From how to watch No Hard Feelings to answering if and where the Jennifer Lawrence movie is streaming, we’ve left no cinematic stone unturned.

Where can I watch No Hard Feelings?

Fans will be able to watch No Hard Feelings in cinemas once it releases on Friday June 23, 2023.

The Jennifer Lawrence movie will have an exclusive theatrical run once it hits the big screen. So, if you fancy catching the flick as soon as possible, then you need to head to your local Cineplex and start booking those tickets, friends!

Is No Hard Feelings streaming?

No Hard Feelings isn’t streaming yet, but is expected to be available online via Netflix in late 2023.

The Jennifer Lawrence movie will have an exclusive run in cinemas first and foremost. However, Netflix and Sony have a deal which means it’s likely that the streamer will pick up the film as soon as it can. Exciting stuff!

Is No Hard Feelings on Netflix?

No Hard Feelings isn’t on Netflix but is expected to hit the platform in September 2023.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement about the film heading to the streamer, Sony and Netflix signed a five-year deal that gave the streaming giant exclusive first-pay-window US streaming rights for the studio’s movies.

So, with that in mind, No Hard Feelings should be hitting Netflix after a 90-day exclusive theatrical run. We will keep you updated once firm confirmations and announcements head our way.

Is No Hard Feelings on Disney Plus?

Sorry folks, No Hard Feelings isn’t streaming on Disney Plus and likely won’t be, at least for a year or two.

If Netflix picks up the film, which we assume it will, Disney will have to wait patiently to pick up the distribution rights. No Hard Feelings will probably have to make a killing at the box office to entice Disney to add it to its library later on.

Still, never say never. We may still get the new Jennifer Lawrence movie on the House of Mouse platform. We’ll let you know as soon as any news breaks on the issue.

Is No Hard Feelings on Prime Video?

No Hard Feelings is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Depending on the potential deal between Sony and Netflix, a Prime Video release for the new movie may be delayed. However, we are pretty confident that fans will be able to watch the film by at least purchasing or renting the title on Amazon at some point.

If you are keen to check out Prime Video’s offerings, be sure to click our link here to sign up for a 30-free-day trial of a Prime membership.

Is No Hard Feelings on Blu-ray?

No Hard Feelings won’t have a Blu-ray release until late 2023 at the earliest. Sorry, but your home entertainment collection will be missing No Hard Feelings for a while, friends.

The film has to have its theatrical run first before we can even think about home media. However, like most of Sony’s titles, fans can rest easy because a Blu-ray will definitely be coming out in the future. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know a time frame for the physical release.

