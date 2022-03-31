The best Netflix VPN for 2022

Netflix has revolutionised the way we watch TV, but without the right Netflix VPN, you’re only really scratching the surface of what it can provide. No doubt, there are a ton of great TV series and movies available on Netflix in your home region, but who knows how much is just out of reach and available only to those who live in other parts of the world?

With a Netflix VPN, you can choose the country from which you access the streaming service. Want something that’s only available in the UK? You got it. In the mood for some Australian delights? Well, go ahead. What about the Japanese Netflix? Just click a couple of buttons, and hey presto, you’re in.

There’s a snag, though: not every VPN works with Netflix. Netflix can block you from accessing its services when you’re connected through certain VPNs, meaning that if you’re getting a VPN just for the streaming benefits, you have to be careful. That’s why we’ve created this guide so we can recommend VPNs that we know to be Netflix compatible.

This list is by no means comprehensive, but we recommend the following Netflix VPNs:

NordVPN

PrivadoVPN

Surfshark

ExpressVPN

AtlasVPN

Cyberghost

NordVPN

In the VPN arena, NordVPN is a giant, and so it’s very appropriate that its logo is a mountain. This big name is amongst the select Netflix-friendly VPNs and gives you the opportunity to connect via 5,308 different servers across 60 countries. They’re also compatible with Amazon Prime, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and YouTube.

NordVPN two-year plan NordVPN two-year plan NordVPN $3.29 per month Sign up Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Nord’s two-year plan costs $78.96, which works out at just $3.29 a month. If you want to take this for a spin without having to commit, rest assured that they have a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re not completely satisfied, you can get an easy refund within that early period.

NordVPN Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN is an excellent provider that allows you to access hundreds of servers across 46 countries and you can use it with Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and more. Its one year plan is just $59.88, which works out at $4.99 a month.

PrivadoVPN does offer a free VPN plan, but unfortunately, if you were thinking that this was an opportunity to get a Netflix VPN for free, you’re out of luck. Among the limitations of the free package, you’ll find that it doesn’t actually include streaming support.

PrivadoVPN one-year plan PrivadoVPN one-year plan PrivadoVPN $4.99 per month Sign up Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via NordVPN and other programs.

PrivadoVPN Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

Surfshark VPN

Got a massive family who like to stream different shows at the same time? Well then, Surfshark could be a good option for you, because its VPN allows you to protect an unlimited number of devices.

Surfshark VPN two-year plan Surfshark VPN two-year plan Surfshark $2.49 per month Sign up Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

It offer impressive speeds of 2x10Gbps for each server, of which there are over 3,200, spread across 65 countries. Compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more, this service costs $59.76 for its two-year plan, which works out as just $2.49 a month. If you want to dip your toe before fully committing, it also offers a seven-day free trial.

Surfshark Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

ExpressVPN

Choo, choo – hop aboard ExpressVPN and enjoy a service that boasts over 3,000 servers across an impressive 94 countries. This’ll be a particularly appealing option for those with broad, international taste who want to sample the different Netflix offerings from around the world.

ExpressVPN 15-month plan ExpressVPN 15-month plan ExpressVPN $6.67 per month Sign up Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

In addition to Netflix, ExpressVPN is compatible with other major streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Hulu. Though it doesn’t offer a free trial, its 30-day money back guarantee does give you some breathing room if you need a bit of time before you decide to commit. At $99.95 for the first 15 months, it works out at just $6.67 a month.

ExpressVPN Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

AtlasVPN

Another provider here whose service enables you to have unlimited simultaneous connections, although, on the flip side of that, it does have a smaller number of servers (750 across 37 locations).

AtlasVPN two-year plan AtlasVPN two-year plan AtlasVPN $2.05 per month Sign up Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Still, Atlas VPN is compatible with Netflix (which is why we’re all here), and also Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Hulu, and others. If you go for its two-year plan, you’ll be able to enjoy VPN access for the low price of $49.20, or $2.05 a month. It’s definitely a great choice for anyone shopping on a budget.

Atlas VPN Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

Cyberghost

This is one ghost that’s not going to possess your spouse and murder you while you sleep, unlike one of the spirits in the best ghost movies. Indeed, the only scary thing about CyberGhost is how frighteningly good its VPN service is – okay, we’re overdoing it a bit, but it does genuinely offer a very decent package.

Cyberghost VPN three-year plan Cyberghost VPN three-year plan Cyberghost $2.15 per month Sign up Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

It has more than 7,400 servers in over 90 countries around the world. Unlike many of the other VPN providers mentioned, who have a 30-day money-back guarantee, CyberGhost ups the ante by offering a 45-day money-back guarantee. You can even enjoy a day-long free trial without having to enter any payment details. If you do want to invest in CyberGhost, though, it works out at $2.15 a month if you go for its three-year plan.

CyberGhost Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

Can I use a VPN for Netflix?

Understandably, some users worry about using a VPN to access Netflix. Some people even worry that the act of doing so might be a crime akin to illegal torrenting. However, you can rest assured, that this is not a crime and nobody using a VPN to access regionally exclusive Netflix content is going to be fined or go to prison.

Having said that, Netflix’s Terms of Use does have this to say:

“You also agree not to circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Netflix service; use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access the Netflix service… We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use.”

So, by using a VPN, you will technically be breaking Netflix’s rules, which (in theory) could have your access to Netflix terminated. But, realistically, the likelihood of this happening is low, as it doesn’t appear that this has ever actually been enforced.

You may wonder why this line is in the Terms of Use if it’s never used. Well, it’s most likely in place to keep international rights holders happy and to protect Netflix, because licenses usually prohibit distribution of certain shows and movies in certain regions.

For more Netflix content, take a look at our guides on Netflix’s secret codes, and Netflix pricing.