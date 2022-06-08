Do you want to know which is the best VPN for Firestick? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a chair, get comfortable, and open a packet of dark chocolate coated Brazil nuts, because we’re going to give you our VPN recommendations for all members of the Amazon Firestick community.

Of course, the best VPN for Firestick will vary depending on your needs, but that’s why we’ve picked out a three of our favourite options. We’re sure that at least one of these solutions will be appropriate to you, regardless of what you’re looking for in a VPN. It’s all about having the ability to choose.

Whether you find that your internet service provider (ISP) always reduces your bandwidth whenever in your in the mood for a TV binge session, or you just don’t like the idea of faceless algorithms noting down all your viewing habits so that they can try and manipulate you with targeted adverts, there are tons of valid reasons to want to use a VPN when you’re using your Amazon Firestick.

The best VPNs for Firestick are:

IPVanish

Cyberghost

NordVPN

If you’re looking for an option that’s fast, safe, and which can cover an unlimited number of devices, then look no further than IPVanish. While you might want to use the VPN for your Firestick first and foremost, it makes sense to get one that can protect the privacy of your whole household too.

This provider uses the WireGuard VPN protocol, an open-source piece of security software which has been designed to be a faster, safer, power-saving protocol that can help to reduce loading times and buffering. This is going to be ideal for anybody who wants to be able to stream their favourite TV shows and movies uninterrupted.

IPVanish Locations 1,600+ servers in 52 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Cyberghost

An Amazon Firestick is the ideal streaming device for people who are always on the go – you just plug and play, and you’re away. But if your lifestyle sees you visiting other countries on the regular, it might be annoying to find that you can’t access the content libraries of your native region. This is where Cyberghost can help you out.

With over 7,400 servers across more than 90 countries, the chances are, you’ll be able to connect through a server in your native country, no matter where you call home. On top of this, it’s compatible with all the major streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney Plus. If you go into the settings, you can also choose to use the WireGuard protocol for an extra level of privacy.

CyberGhost Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

NordVPN

We probably don’t need to introduce this provider to you, because since it entered the VPN arena in 2012, its cemented itself as the defecto VPN service for most people. This is understandable, because NordVPN provides a service that is both speedy and reliable – with compatibility with most major streaming platforms, and over 5,000 servers in more than 60 countries, it could be an ideal option for anybody seeking a Firestick VPN.

However, it does allow a slightly smaller number of simultaneous connections when compared to Cyberghost (6 vs 7), but if it’s just you, that should be more than enough. Much like IPVanish and Cyberghost, it also has the WireGuard protocol in place, and so it is able to encrypt your data much more quickly than some of its competitors.

NordVPN Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Which is the best Firestick?

For those checking out Firestick VPNs while they browse options for their first Firestick, we have a few recommendations for you. If you want to buy a Firestick, here are some top picks:

For those checking out Firestick VPNs while they browse options for their first Firestick, we have a few recommendations for you. If you want to buy a Firestick, here are some top picks: