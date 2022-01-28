Scrubs cast reuniting for reunion special

The Scrubs gang are finally coming back together as part of a long-awaited reunion special. Various cast members of the much-beloved TV series — which aired for 9 seasons between 2001 and 2010 — will be coming together for a live panel in Austin, Texas as part of the eleventh-annual ATX TV Festival.

The ATX TV Festival brings together television industry figures as well as cast members from past, present and future TV shows for exclusive screeners, panels and discussions for an audience of television enthusiasts. While the Scrubs reunion was meant to happen as part of the 2020 event, it was delayed due to the COVD 19 pandemic.

However, the highly-anticipated event is now set to take place in June, 2020 with Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller are all confirmed to be participating in the live panel. Two other cast reunion panels have also been announced by the ATX TV Festival for TV shows Parenthood and Justified, according to a report made by entertainment outlet ComicBook.com.

Starring Braff as daydreamer John “J.D.” Dorian, Scrubs, which was created by Bill Lawrence, centred round a group of student medics at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital as they underwent medical training. Think Grey’s Anatomy but with less crying and more slapstick.

Since the show ended more than a decade ago, fans have been anxious for a reunion movie — and it’s something that Braff, at least, seems to be up for.

When asked about the possibility of a Scrubs reunion movie in a 2020 episode of the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast, Braff said, “It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.”

All seasons of Scrubs are available to watch on multiple streaming services, including Hulu and Amazon Prime video.