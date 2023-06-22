Michael Fassbender’s worst movie just became a hit on Netflix

Michael Fassbender has certainly had an interesting career – from the highs of Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglourious Basterds and his collaborations with Andrea Arnold, Steve McQueen, David Cronenberg, and Ridley Scott. But in the last six years, Fassbender has only made one movie – X-Men: Dark Phoenix – and the less said about that, the better. His last two movies before that were The Snowman (in which Mr Police gave us all the clues) and Alien: Covenant (in which he taught himself fingering…on the flute).

We’re not entirely sure what is going with Fassbender’s rollercoaster career, but it’s certainly been full of ups and downs. After his recent drought, he does have no less than three movies set for release in 2023. These include Taika Waititi’s sports movie Next Goal Wins and David Fincher’s thriller movie The Killer.

One of Fassbender’s less than critically acclaimed movies was a video game movie that came out before the recent craze for video game adaptations, which has generally improved their quality. Surprisingly, Justin Kurzel’s Assassin’s Creed (2016) has been a hit on Netflix since being added to the platform, with almost 5.5 million hours viewed in the last week.

Assassin’s Creed is based on Ubisoft’s best-selling game franchise of the same name, which has sold 200 million copies since it’s launch in 2007. It was seen as a ‘spiritual successor’ to the Prince of Persia game series, which also got a movie adaptation in 2010 starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Assassin’s Creed received generally negative reviews, and underperformed at the box office, although it did make $240 million.

Movies and TV series based on video games have gone massively into overdrive in recent years, and there are many in development. The success of The Last of Us will surely only lead to more. Some to look out for include Twisted Metal in July, as well as Fallout and Mass Effect TV shows. In terms of movies, some upcoming titles include Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid. Gran Turismo has a release date of August 11 and Five Nights at Freddy’s is set for release on October 27.

