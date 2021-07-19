Netflix Matilda musical paused due to Covid outbreak

Production on Netflix’s new musical version of Matilda has been paused due to a Covid-19 outbreak on set. The break in the kids movie could last up to ten days.

Deadline reported the news, saying that the first unit on Matilda is now paused thanks to some positive tests results. The outlet says that shooting on the fantasy movie is only “partially shuttered”, and the second unit is still working away. The streaming service, which is handling much of the distribution for the flick, has been rigorous with testing during the pandemic.

Before Matilda, season two of Bridgerton was recently suspended due to two positive tests over a short period of time. Last November, The Witcher season two had the same, compounding earlier delays over lockdown that led to some of the cast needing to be changed. Though restrictions might be easing in some areas of the world, Netflix appears to be rightfully dedicated to making sure everyone’s healthy before going any further. With any luck, this is just a temporary setback on the production.

Matilda is based on the Roald Dahl story of the same name, about a young girl who developers magical powers. Unrelated to the 1996 movie, this Matilda is based on the West End musical, and Matthew Warchus, who directed the stage version, is directing its transition to screen. Dennis Kelly has written the screenplay, and Tim Minchin is providing original music and lyrics.

Matilda is due for theatrical release in the UK and Ireland December 2, 2022. Netflix is expected to distribute to the rest of the world the same month.