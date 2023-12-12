Netflix already has the only Christmas movie you need this year

It can be tricky to find a suitable film on Netflix at the best of times, but the last thing you want to be doing on December 25 is scouring the platform for the perfect Christmas movie. Well, search no more, because Klaus is exactly what you are looking for.

Netflix has long reigned supreme as the very best streaming service, at least in terms of the sheer quantity of content on there. The only problem is, sometimes, the best Netflix movies can get buried away by the algorithm.

For 11 months out of the year, that doesn’t really matter in the case of Klaus — unless you’re the kind of person who likes to watch Christmas movies in July, of course (no judgement here, you do you). But, throughout December, and most importantly on Christmas day, Klaus needs to be front and center!

The film, released in 2019, is the most gorgeous animated movie created in a classic 2D style. The quaint, colorful visuals capture the magic of Christmas wonderfully and is guaranteed to make you feel all warm inside.

And that’s not even taking into account the story. A stellar voice cast including Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones bring this lovely tale to life, as Jesper (Schwartzman) gets assigned to the remote island of Smeerensburg as the new postmaster. Inadvertently, Jesper manages to transform this miserable and fractious place into one of unity and joy, thanks to a little help from local toymaker, Klaus (Simmons).

Not only is Klaus a delightful family movie with lots of sweet moments, it’s also exceptionally funny, too. But, I have to warn you, there will be tears on Christmas Day if you watch this one, and not because you didn’t get the gift you asked Santa for. All I’ll say is, the titular character has a tragic backstory — if I say any more I’ll be spoiling it, and I’ll start weeping.

This fresh take on the traditional tale of old Saint Nick is not just the best Netflix Christmas movie, it’s legitimately the best movie to watch during the festive period. Yes, it’s better than Elf and The Grinch, and I do not say that lightly. Who would have thought a relatively new movie would be able to take that crown from the classics!?

So, watch Klaus today and thank me later. Call it a Christmas gift from me!