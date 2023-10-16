One of the best horror movies of the 2010s is now streaming on Netflix

There is no better time to binge horror movies than right in the heart of spooky season. October brings trick-or-treaters to your door, but it also brings a whole slew of great flicks to Netflix, too, including one of my personal favorites, It Follows.

Most people will be diving into the Netflix catalogue come Halloween (me included), and rightly so, as it’s one of the best streaming services and comes loaded with a whole bunch of the best horror movies around.

Well, if you want to save yourself the hassle of flicking through the endless cycle of content on the platform, we’ve a perfect recommendation for you. It Follows, easily one of the best monster movies of recent years, is now on Netflix.

The 2014 flick stars Maika Monroe as Jay, a young girl who is burdened with a horrifying curse after a sexual encounter. Jay is subsequently stalked by a mysterious presence, and she’s the only one who can see it, but the problem is, it keeps changing bodies.

Director, David Robert Mitchell, originally came up with the idea based on one of his own nightmares, but the concept grew into one of the most striking and effective metaphors for the stigma surrounding sexually-transmitted diseases. There are also grounds to argue the film explores themes of trauma experienced by sexual assault survivors, too, with Jay literally haunted by actions of the man who cruelly took away her innocence.

It Follows has a killer soundtrack, some incredible visuals, and one of the best jump scares you’re ever likely to see in film. One thing I really love about the movie, too, is the fact that it’s so hard to pin down an exact period of history within which it falls – you just can’t tell whether the technology, clothes, and cars are intentionally retro, or actual relics of the past.

Oh, and if you want a little added extra fun today, Google the term ‘It Follows’ and keep your eye on the screen. You’re welcome!