One of the best Netflix horror movies is leaving this month

Billed as a Netflix Original, His House, a horror movie that originally premiered at Sundance Film Festival, is set to be leaving the streaming service — at least, in certain regions.

Although His House is a co-production between New Regency and the BBC, Netflix obtained exclusive distribution rights on the eve of the thriller movie‘s debut at Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. The monster movie was later released on the streamer on October 30 that year.

Directed by Remi Weekes in his directorial debut, the Netflix horror movie starred Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Javier Botet, Emily Taaffe, and Malaika Abigaba.

The official synopsis for the ghost movie is as follows: “As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they’re tormented by a sinister force living in their new home.”

Despite the film being popular with both viewers and critics — earning a rare 100% consensus on Rotten Tomatoes — UK-based Netflix users have noticed that the film is highlighted as leaving the streamer on October 29. The Digital Fix has verified the disclaimer on Netflix UK.

However, according to What’s On Netflix, the film will only be leaving the UK, with the outlet claiming that outside this region, Netflix bought a 20-year license for the film.

As for the movie’s fate in the UK, it seems likely that distribution rights have reverted to BBC Films, with the movie airing on BBC Two on October 30. With the film in turn not having a DVD or Blu-Ray release, it seems likely that if it ends up on another streamer, it’ll be the UK-only BBC iPlayer.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to The Digital Fix’s request for comment.