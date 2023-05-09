One of the best Netflix horror movies is getting a surprise sequel

One of the best horror movies on Netflix is getting a surprise sequel that seems to have come out of nowhere, but we’re not about to complain, because according to Netflix‘s charts, it’s one of the best movies on the streaming service.

The best Netflix movies tend to take the world by storm, blowing up across the globe where the platform is available. And this particular sequel comes off the back of a roaring success.

Following a post-apocalyptic 2018 Sandra Bullock movie, the streaming giant may have another hit on its hands.

Bird Box 2 has a release date. Not only is the shock spin-off real, but it’s out soon — the Bird Box Barcelona release date is July 14. By the look of the teaser trailer announcement video, it seems this sequel will follow the initial outbreak in Spain.

Other details are largely under wraps for now, but if it’s to be one of 2023’s top-notch new movies, it’ll have to live up to the thrills and fun concept belonging to the original film.

