One of the best action movies of the 2010s is now streaming on Netflix

If you’re a Netflix subscriber in the US who has been scanning for the latest additions to your Netflix homepage or using our secret Netflix codes to jump into your favorite genre, we have a movie night recommendation.

One of the best action movies of the 2010s — if you like mindless entertainment and things going boom, that is — just got added to the streamer’s extensive catalog.

If you’re a Die Hard fan or like films that emulate the best 90s movies, you may want to check White House Down out before the explosive epic leaves the service.

The Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx flick gets compared to Die Hard quite a bit, and you can see why from the synopsis: Capitol Policeman John Cale (Tatum) has recently been denied a job with the Secret Service, protecting President James Sawyer (Foxx). Not wanting to let down his young daughter, he takes her on a tour of the White House. But the complex is overtaken by an armed paramilitary group. With the US government falling into disarray and the clock counting down, it’s up to Cale to rescue the president, his daughter, and his homeland.

Is it as good as the best Bruce Willis movie? Not in a million years. In fact, the 2013 flick got rather middling scores on the likes of IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. But, if you’re anything like us, sometimes the most satisfying thing to watch is by-the-book solid action — and that’s what this is: simple, gratifying, and muscly.

