Final Evangelion movie coming to theatres in US

The last Evangelion anime movie is finally arriving in theatres. GKIDS has announced that Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time will have a limited run on the silver screen in the US, beginning later this year.

The company made the announcement on Twitter, stating that the hit animated movie would be rolled into cinemas in “late 2022”. As the post points out, this will be the first time the science fiction movie has been on the big screen since it first came out in English-speaking territories in 2021. Amazon Prime Video was responsible for that initial release, but ownership appears to have shifted.

According to GKIDS, the company acquired the rights to North American theatrical, home video, and EST. That last part stands for “electronic sell-through” – digital sales, basically. What this means for the version on Amazon Prime Video remains to be seen, but plenty of TV series and films are available on Amazon despite being hosted elsewhere. In any case, the exciting part for fans will be the cinematic run.

The final part of Hideaki Anno’s Rebuild of Evangelion, this last action movie ties together the filmic retelling with the anime series. You could write a thesis on how, but long story short it brings the franchise to a satisfying conclusion, as outline in our Evangelion order guide.

Thrice Upon A Time came out nine years after the previous instalment, You Can (Not) Redo. In between, Hideaki did Shin Godzilla, a much-celebrated monster movie, so the wait was justified. In Thrice Upon A Time, Shinji finally gets closure on his relationship with his father, Gendo, amid a gigantic blowout battle between NERV and WILLE.

GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of the North American theatrical, home video, and EST rights to EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME, the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF #EVANGELION films from legendary creator Hideaki Anno.https://t.co/KXh9Npue4k pic.twitter.com/2MgzDAkiXq — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) June 17, 2022

Right now, the theatrical release of Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time is limited to the US, but we’ll let you know if that changes. US fans can find more on the official website.