Final Neon Genesis Evangelion movie coming to Amazon Prime in August

The last Neon Genesis Evangelion movie is coming to Amazon Prime, and if that wasn’t sweet enough, the previous three are too. After almost a decade, the final part of the anime series will be available in August.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is the final animated movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion, a series of films retelling Neon Genesis Evangelion. It was announced in 2008, following the release of Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, and was expected to arrive sometime after Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo, but director Hideaki Anno’s other commitments (mostly 2016’s Shin Godzilla) forced delays, until 2020, and then one final delay due to Covid-19.

Katsuichi Nakayama, Kazuya Tsurumaki, and Mahiro Maeda join Anno as co-directors on the science fiction movie, which brings back our young mecha pilots for one last battle against the invading Angels. Yes, that’s a vast oversimplification, but Evangelion runs counter to keeping things brief. Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Shikinami, Rei Ayanami, and Mari Illustrious Makinami will each make appearances, for Anno’s swansong on his beloved franchise.

You can watch Neon Genesis Evangelion – one of the best TV series of all time – on Netflix, to get up to speed. It’s succeeded by The End of Evangelion, which goes into greater detail on the conclusion, and then you start from scratch for the rebuild, a modern do-over. If that sounds complicated it is, but we promise it makes more sense as you’re watching (sort of).

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time comes to Amazon Prime on August 13, and 3.0, 2.0, and 1.0 will be available in the weeks leading up to that.