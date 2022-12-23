National Treasure 3 with Nicolas Cage is still coming

Legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has had a successful 2022, not least thanks to the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. He has also produced the National Treasure TV spin-off, called Edge of History, which is now available on Disney Plus. When the TV series was announced, many were disappointed, as they thought this was instead of a third movie starring Nicolas Cage. However, Bruckheimer says that National Treasure 3 is still in development.

Speaking to E! News recently, Bruckheimer says; “We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast.’ At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theatres with Nicolas Cage – which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

In August 2022, Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com; “We’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.” The TV series stars Catherine Zeta Jones, as well as Justin Bartha reprising his role as Riley Poole from the movies. Harvey Keitel even has a cameo, playing his role from the movies too.

Nicolas Cage has become much more in-demand in recent years, since starring in the critically-acclaimed horror movie Mandy in 2018. Since then, he’s made Color Out of Space, Pig, and played an even more unhinged version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He also has two upcoming westerns – Butcher’s Crossing and The Old Way.

Cage is now booked and busy – between starring as Dracula in Renfield, and in the upcoming thriller movie Sympathy for the Devil with Joel Kinnaman. There is also reportedly a sequel to his hit action movie Face/Off in the works.

While we wait to hear more about National Treasure 3, check out our guide to the best adventure movies.