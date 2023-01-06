Is Mythic Quest season 4 going ahead? Mythic Quest season 3 dropped in November, and the comedy drama series continued its fine run of form.

The comedy series, created by the stars of premiere America sit-com Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz follows the trials and tribulations of a video game studio behind the fictional MMORP Mythic Quest. Naturally, things never go as smoothly as planned and there are challenges for the cast of characters to face at every turn.

Now that Mythic Quest season 3 has come and gone, the many fans of the TV series have turned their attention to Mythic Quest season 4. But what is the renewal status of the series, and will there be a Mythic Quest season 4?

Will there be a Mythic Quest season 4?

Good news Mythic Quest fans: the series has officially been renewed for a Mythic Quest season 4. Deadline reported in late 2021 that Apple TV Plus renewed Mythic Quest for both season 3 and season 4 simultaneously, securing the future of Mythic Quest for now.

However, Mythic Quest season 4 could be the last outing for the series, and we currently have no information about a Mythic Quest season. So, audiences need to enjoy the series while they can, even as they anticipate the Mythic Quest season 4 release date.

