Mythic Quest season 3 isn’t bringing back F Murray Abraham

Mythic Quest season 3 might be on the way, but there’s one person who won’t be returning to the TV series — F Murray Abraham.

It is unclear why the 82-year old Academy Award winner, who is known for his performance in drama movie Amandeus, will not be returning to the series. A statement released by Lionsgate, the studio behind the Apple TV Plus show, reads, “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Mythic Quest, which was created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, is an Emmy-nominated comedy focused on the studio behind the fictional videogame, Mythic Quest. In the series, Abraham played C.W. Longbottom, an award-winning writer who was responsible for creating the narratives for video games like Mythic Quest. In season 2, Abraham’s character was the centre of a pair of episodes that explore his past and how he became the embittered, heavy-drinking and sardonic writer viewers meet in the show.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Abraham previously described his role on Mythic Quest, which was recently renewed for both a third and fourth season, as a “special gift.”

Although the reasons behind Abraham’s departure are uncertain, the actor, who currently voices Khonshu in Disney Plus‘ MCU series Moon Knight, is set to appear in season 2 of drama series White Lotus. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Mythic Quest season 3 is expected to drop this summer, and the other two seasons can be streamed now on Apple TV Plus.