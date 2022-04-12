Mythic Quest season 3 release date – everything we know

When is Mythic Quest season 3 out? In 2020, Apple TV Plus came out swinging with the acclaimed comedy TV series Mythic Quest – a show about videogames and the talented people who make them. Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the series is full of laughs, friendship, and drama.

The series tells the story of the videogame studio behind the popular online multiplayer game, Mythic Quest. Co-creative producers on the videogame, Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), are constantly butting heads, and the other studio employees regularly find themselves mixed up in their arguments. We have seen office romances, tension between teams, and even some illegal insider trading in the first two seasons. But now that Mythic Quest season 3 has officially been announced, you may be wondering what is next for the zany employees over at MQ.

The Digital Fix has dived into the virtual world and is ready to deliver the scoop on this videogame centred series. So grab your headsets, and get ready to level up, TV enthusiasts. Here, we go over the release date, cast, trailer, and more for Mythic Quest season 3 – giving you everything you need to know before the next instalment hits our small screens.

Mythic quest season 3 release date

Get ready, gamers, because Mythic Quest is officially returning to our small screens. In October 2021, Apple TV Plus announced that the hit TV series had been renewed for a season 3 and a season 4.

McElhenney announced the upcoming season via Social media in probably the most McElhenney way – he made a FaceTime parody. In a clip posted on Instagram, the actor calls legendary star Anthony Hopkins to share the good Mythic Quest news.

So far, there is no firm release date for the upcoming chapter of the comedy. However, at the end of the Instagram video above, it was disclosed that season 3 would be dropping sometime this year, in summer 2022.

It will be out before Apple TV’s other hit comedy series, Ted Lasso season 3 (whenever that is). We will be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any more updates!

Mythic Quest season 3 trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Mythic Quest season 3 yet, which is pretty much expected since we don’t know how far along the new series is in production. But there is a silver lining, friends.

Since the release date is summer 2022, that means that we are pretty much due some clips, teasers, and other promotional material soon. As soon as a trailer for Mythic quest season 3 drops, we will let you know.

Mythic Quest season 3 plot

Although there is no official synopsis for Mythic Quest season 3, it is pretty clear that the story will pick up from where the previous season left off.

At the end of season 2, we saw Mythic Quest change for good. Ian and Poppy decided to leave the company and start a new game. What game, you ask? Well, they plan to build Poppy’s failed Mythic Quest expansion Hera into a new property – setting up a rivalry with their previous game.

In an interview with Forbes, Nicdao commented on what we can expect from her character in the next season, now that she and Ian have both left Mythic Quest, and are on to bigger and better things.

“In Season 1, Ian’s the boss [and] Poppy is kind of his underling. And then [in] Season 2, they have this equal power. And then [in] Season 3, we’re going into this new space, hopefully, where Poppy has got a lot of power. It’s her idea,” she explained. “I’m personally interested to see what she does with that and what it does the dynamic between the two of them.”

Besides Ian and Poppy’s new adventure, there are still many storylines in the MQ team that need tying up and can appear in the next season. Dana is on her way to study programming under a GQ contract, while Rachel is going to Berkeley to follow her writing dreams. So, needless to say, we will be getting a new long-distance relationship in the upcoming season.

Brad was also arrested in the last season for insider trading, and will undoubtedly be in for a big surprise once he returns to the office to find Mythic Quest with a brand new team. Also, he probably won’t sit still now that Jo has returned to being David’s assistant, because, as long time fans of the show already know – he always has to win. We are betting that a passive-aggressive battle will begin soon.

Mythic Quest season 3 cast

So here is a big question. Who is on board with Mythic Quest season 3? You’ll be pleased to know that all the main cast will likely be up to bat yet again.

Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao will be back as the creative duo Ian and Poppy. Similarly, David Hornsby will be returning as the Mythic Quest executive producer David Brittlesbee, while Jessie Ennis will be joining him as his newly reunited assistant Jo.

We will also be seeing Imani Hakim as Dana, and Ashly Burch as her girlfriend, Rachel. And of course, we couldn’t have Mythic Quest without Danny Pudi as the devious head of monetization Brad Bakshi, or F. Murray Abraham as the eccentric writer C.W. Longbottom.

Here is the expected cast for Mythic Quest season 3:

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li

Ashly Burch as Rachel,

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Imani Hakim as Dana

F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom

Despite the video announcement, it is unlikely that Anthony Hopkins will be returning to the show (sorry). But, it is more than likely that season 3 will feature some new guest stars.

Considering that Mythic Quest is an Emmy nominated show, it will have no issue grabbing some A-listers’ attention. We are willing to bet some prolific names will be part of the upcoming season.

However, this is all just speculation currently, as there have been no announcements or casting news. It is all very mysterious, but fear not, we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

And that is everything we know about Mythic Quest season 3!