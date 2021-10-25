How to watch My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission – can you stream the new MHA movie?

How can you watch My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission? The third anime movie based on the incredibly popular anime series takes hero Deku on an international adventure. This time, he and the other Pro-Heroes are facing Humarise, an anti-Quirk cult hellbent on genocide to remove anyone with powers from the planet.

Set across multiple cities, with more superheroes than your typical Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, World Heroes’ Mission is the grandest My Hero Academia adventure yet. Still working their way up the ranks of heroism, Deku, Dynamight, and Shoto are joined by new protagonist Rody Soul, a petty thief who learns his destiny can be whatever he decides.

It’s all very lovely and colourful and the perfect thing to catch in a theatre. Thankfully, that’s an option, but if you prefer your animated movies at home, what are your choices? When should you pop down to your local cineplex, and when should you settle in with some popcorn for a comfy night in? We don’t have Quirks, but if we did, they would almost certainly involve providing viewing information in a clear, concise manner. We’ll be hearing that praise from All Might any second now.

Where can you watch My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission?

You can see the new My Hero Academia movie in theatres on the weekend of October 29. Funimation is giving the film wide distribution, with many of the major theatrical chains hosting a screening around that date. You will need to check local listings for an exact time, but between Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, you should be able to find somewhere that’s presenting the flick.

Thankfully, both the subbed and dubbed versions of the family movie will be available, though again, make sure to double-check when you’re booking anywhere what you’re getting seats for. The dubbed voice cast is strong, with the likes of Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, Patrick Seitz, and more reprising their roles. However, if you’re dead set on watching subtitles, you can still enjoy the film.

Can you stream My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission?

Eventually. Funimation hasn’t revealed exactly when World Heroes’ Mission will be hitting home media, likely because it wants everyone to go see it theatrically. Both previous My Hero Academia movies took around six months to move to DVD and Blu-ray, and you can now purchase them via Amazon Prime or watch them on streaming service Netflix UK.

What path My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission follows remains to be seen. It’s likely that, since Funimation is distributing the theatrical release, it’ll end up there for streaming, but that’s just speculation. For now, the only sure way to see our favourite heroes is to get down to a movie theatre.