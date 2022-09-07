My Hero Academia season 6 release date, plot details, and more

When is the My Hero Academia season 6 release date? The hugely popular anime series is still going strong, and there’s plenty more epic battles to come, as Izuku Midoriya continues his development from a boy with a dream to becoming a fully-fledged superhero at the titular school for gifted individuals.

Based on the classic manga collection, My Hero Academia has led to not only a successful animated series, but also three anime movies, too. In a world where Quirks (superpowers) are the norm, it’s down to those who earn the title of Heroes to assist the authorities in taking down anyone who abuses their powers. The My Hero Academia TV series began back in 2016 in its native Japan, before making its way to Western audiences in 2018.

With its massive cult following, many of you will be desperately awaiting the My Hero Academia season 6 release date, and we’re here to tell you exactly when it’s happening, where to watch it, and what action looks set to go down.

My Hero Academia season 6 release date

Great news, the first episode of My Hero Academia season 6 is arriving on October 1, 2022. With 25 episodes expected for the upcoming season, we estimate season 6 to run right through into 2023, so buckle up!

The show will drop on the Crunchyroll streaming service, with new episodes playing weekly.

My Hero Academia season 6 trailer

There is a trailer for My Hero Academia season 6, and you can watch it right here. The footage looks just as stunning as the best animated movies out there, and the teaser for the next chapter of the show promises some huge battles to come too.

My Hero Academia season 6 plot

It looks like My Hero Academia season 6 will follow the Paranormal Liberation War Arc from the source material. With this in mind, we expect to see the culmination of the Rise of Villains Saga and see how All For One escaped from Tartarus.

It’s going to require all the best heroes from across Japan to take down Tomura Shigaraki and his huge Paranormal Liberation Front. In My Hero Academia season 5, we saw the extent of Shigaraki’s powers, and he’s only going to get stronger too.

By the looks of things, we’re set for all out war like something you’d see in a superhero movie team-up special, and we cannot wait!

My Hero Academia season 6 cast

We expect the majority of the cartoon characters from the previous season to return for My Hero Academia season 6, with no major changes to the cast.

The key characters once again will be Izuku Midoriya (Daika Yamashita) and Tomura Shigaraki (Koki Uchiyama), who will lead the fight on both sides of the war between good and evil.

Just like the worlds of the MCU and DCEU, there’s sure to be a huge roster of different characters throughout the new season of My Hero Academia. We should expect to see the likes of Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Ida, Shoto Todoroki, and Eijiro Kirishima throughout season 6.

