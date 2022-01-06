New Moonfall trailer has Patrick Wilson going to war with the moon

Roland Emmerich appears to have made a war movie about us fighting the moon. Only the guy who made Independence Day, eh? The latest Moonfall trailer gives subtlety the finger by having some scientists discover our lunar pal is on a collision course, and we’ll need guns to sort it out—lots of guns.

The science fiction movie stars Patrick Wilson, of The Conjuring fame, Halle Berry, and former Game of Thrones regular John Bradley, as two scientists and a conspiracy theorist who find something that’s very much real. In the newest footage, it’s all go as our three heroes find out that many of the powers that be don’t really want to acknowledge impending doom, if it doesn’t fit their particular understanding or methodology. Or worse, if it means questionable PR.

Wilson, Berry, and Bradley all shoulder the responsibility of going into space and sorting it all out. No tea and biscuits here, though, just lots, and lots, and lots of heavy artillery. That amorphic black entity won’t know what hit it by the time they’re done, that’s for sure.

Creedence Clearwater Revival score the clip, with ‘Bad Moon Rising’, because of course. Good for those music cues is our Emmerich. Check it out:

"I've made a huge discovery…" @johnbradleywest takes the lead in this exclusive new trailer for @RolandEmmerich's #Moonfall – in theaters February 4. pic.twitter.com/KSgcy4YzM4 — Fandango (@Fandango) January 6, 2022

The official synopsis reads: “A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

In addition to directing, Emmerich co-wrote the screenplay with Harold Kloser and Spencer Cohen. Donald Sutherland, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, and Christopher Plummer round out the cast.

Moonfall crashes into theatres on February 4, 2022. Check out the best alien movies for more extraterrestrial fun.