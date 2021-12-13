Moonfall opening scene shows more of Roland Emmerich’s new disaster movie

The first five minutes of Roland Emmerich’s upcoming sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall have been released, to whet the appetite for its release in February 2022.

The plot synopsis tells us that; “In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.”

“With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her.”

“These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

The opening sequence starts with Toto’s Africa and we see Fowler and Harper bickering “like an old married couple” in space. Harper even manages to bust some moves while on his space walk, fixing something on their shuttle.

We then see a large, dark shape reflected in Harper’s visor approaching with speed. Whatever it is crashes into them and Harper’s fellow astronaut Marcus gets flung off into space, as the shuttle spins. Harper manages to make it back inside, to find an unconscious Fowler. He tells her “I’m going to get you home.”

The final shot reveals that whatever the dark matter being spewed into space is, it comes from the moon.

The opening five minutes can be seen here;

Emmerich is the director of Stargate, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and the 1998 Godzilla movie, so he has a good grounding in both science fiction movies and disaster movies.

Moonfall will be released on February 4, 2022.