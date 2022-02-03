Moonfall’s opening has been recreated in Lego

If you’re anything like the team here at The Digital Fix, you will be positively buzzing with excitement about Roland Emmerich’s new action movie Moonfall coming out this week. And we’re not the only ones who are over the moon – OnBeatMan Animation Studios is so hyped, it’s recreated the opening scene shot-for-shot, entirely in Lego. We can’t think of a better homage to a science fiction movie that isn’t even out yet.

The opening scene of Moonfall was released in mid-December in order to increase anticipation for what is sure to be the best film of 2022 – as if we needed it. Now Augustus Danko, who is no stranger to Lego recreations – after making another scarily accurate remake of the Top Gun 2 trailer recently – has made a pitch-perfect Lego version of Moonfall’s thrilling first few minutes.

Danko said of recreating the space-set disaster movie, in which Patrick Wilson fights the moon; “Space, zero-G, shuttle, Earth, astronauts – all in LEGO… I knew I’d have my work cut out for me this time!”

The animation is really impressive, including the moving mouths on the Lego mini-figures perfectly recreating such lines as; “she’s my work wife” and “Italy doesn’t beat this view.” It also effectively conveys the space shuttle’s monitors and controls glitching as something mysterious approaches and said mystery cloud is reflected in an astronaut’s helmet. The cloud is even reproduced using hundreds of tiny bits of Lego.

You can see all of the hard work that went into the recreation below;

Moonfall hits theatres on Friday February 4 and stars Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry and John Bradley as the only three people who believe they can save the Earth from the moon.

