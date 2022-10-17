The Midnight Club season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is The Midnight Club season 2 release date? The first season of fantasy series The Midnight Club may have only just dropped, but with the Netflix series already making a stark impression — it broke the Guinness World Record for most jumpscares in a singular episode in its season finale — some people are already thinking ahead to a second season.

Season 1 of The Midnight Club, which is based on the 1994 book of the same name, focuses on a group of eight terminally-ill teenagers at Brightcliffe Hospice who, at the titular Midnight Club, meet up every night to tell each other scary stories. Shortly after making a pact that the first of them to die will communicate with the others beyond the grave, a death occurs, and then unusual supernatural events start to happen at the hospice.

Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong are the creators and showrunners of the horror series, which also sees the return of horror movie veterans like Heather Langenkamp, who plays the enigmatic doctor running the hospice. With 27 books related to The Midnight Club, there’s definitely scope for a second season, so here’s our The Midnight Club season 2 speculation.

The Midnight Club season 2 release date speculation

Unfortunately, at present, The Midnight Club hasn’t been renewed for a second season, meaning that there is no confirmed season 2 release date at present.

Usually, Netflix tend to wait a month or two after a first season has been released before they decide whether to move forward with a second season, meaning that it’s likely that we will hear an update on the TV series‘ renewal status by December 2022.

“This [series] was designed to be ongoing,” co-creator Mike Flanagan said in a press conference attended by Teen Vogue. I don’t know if it will. We’ll see how it goes […] but this was very much designed to continue. Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of incredible material to pull from.”

From the start of production to release, the process for The Midnight Club season 1 took approximately 18 months. This means that, assuming a new season is confirmed by the end of the year and production starts early 2023, we can expect a season 2 of The Midnight Club by mid-2024.

The Midnight Club season 2 plot speculation

The end of The Midnight Club season 1 comes with a huge twist, as it reveals that Dr Georgina Stanton not only wears a wig, but also has an hourglass tattoo — meaning that she may well have links with the sinister death cult, the Paragon.

The Paragon, a supposedly-now-defunct-cult, are a big part of season 1. Members of the organisation thought that they had the ability to heal sickness through the power of ancient Greek goddesses — although, in return, they thought they had to offer blood sacrifices and the lives of others in return.

The founder of the Paragon, known only as Athena, also believed that these healing powers could prolong her life and maintain her youth, and killed 12 members of her own group as a sacrifice to make that happen. But it was then that the group became derelict.

It’s likely that season 2, in turn, would explore Dr Stanton’s connection to the Paragon and Athena along with Shasta, who was locked up after trying to recreate a ritual of her own, putting several lives at risk. Naturally, whatever Dr Stanton’s connection with the Paragon will also likely have an impact on Ilonka, who was previously a believer of the group’s healing powers before the darker side of their past was revealed.

There’s also the fate of Sandra, who left Brightcliffe after discovering her illness wasn’t terminal — but could she be brought back? And who actually are Cheri’s parents, anyway? Provided a season 2 is commissioned, all of these questions, and more, will be answered.

The Midnight Club season 2 cast speculation

Although a return for Anya (Ruth Codd) is unlikely given her dying in season 1, we can probably expect the rest of the titular Club to return — but with their conditions worsening, we might be saying goodbye to more people ahead of a potential season 2. So, here are our predictions…

Heather Langenkamp as Dr. Georgina Stanton

Ilonka as Iman Benson

Igby Rigney as Kevin

William Chris Sumpter as Spencer

Adia as Cheri

Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki

Zach Gilford as Mark

Samantha Sloyan as Shasta

Matt Biedel as Tim Pawluk

You can stream all episodes of season 1 of The Midnight Club on the streaming service Netflix now.