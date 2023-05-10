Michael J. Fox had no idea how good he was in his best movie

With a new Michael J. Fox documentary coming out soon from Apple TV Plus, titled Still Michael, we have a lovely opportunity to look back at the career of one of the best actors from many 80s and 90s movies.

And it’s not difficult to find something to praise, with the werewolf movie Teen Wolf and one of the best movies of all time, Back to the Future, listed on Michael J. Fox‘s filmography.

When it comes to the actor’s most acclaimed movie, though, it took him longer than most to realise how good he was in it.

Fox told Empire, “I saw it back when it came out, at the Cinerama Dome, which was insanity, then I hadn’t seen it in its entirety until a couple of years ago.”

“It was Christmas. We were decorating the tree… I went to go get something from the kitchen and I was gone quite a while. Tracy [Pollan] came and found me and I was watching TV. I said, ‘Look, Back To The Future’s on TV! You know what, I’m really good in this!’ She said, ‘Yeah, we know.’ ‘Well, why didn’t you tell me?!’”

You can watch Still Michael when it releases on Apple TV Plus on 12 May 2023.

