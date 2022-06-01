How to watch Men – can you stream Alex Garland’s new movie?

How can you watch Men? Alex Garland, best known for his hit science fiction movies Ex Machina and Annihilation, is back with another scaretastic banger. Men is the filmmaker’s latest big-screen venture, and many cinephiles are dying to see the highly anticipated horror movie for themselves as soon as they can.

Starring Oscar-nominated actor Jessie Buckley, Men has proven to be a divisive watch among critics. Still, despite some mixed reviews, we can all agree that it looks stunning and is guaranteed to leave you moved by its strangeness. The flick follows the nightmarish scenario of a woman who, after moving to the countryside, finds herself thrust into disturbing scenarios as she is stalked by a man (Rory Kinnear) who seems to be everywhere – talk about nightmare fuel, right?

Our five star Men review stated that the A24 movie was a turning point for the filmmaker: “Men signals a real step up in terms of Garland having a more unique cinematic voice.” So, needless to say, if you are a fan of Garland, you will want to see his latest feature. With that in mind, we’ve set out to answer all your burning questions below. Here is how to watch Men, and if you can stream it.

Where can I watch Men?

Well, the good news is that Men has now been released in both the US and the UK. That’s right; you can enjoy Garland’s latest masterpiece right now – all you need to do is reach for your wallet and get ready to chow down on some popcorn.

If you are in the UK, the flick officially came out in theatres on June 1 – meaning that it is time to start booking your seats at your local cinema now! Currently, the cinema is the only place you can watch the thriller movie, as it is a theatrical exclusive, and yes, this implies to our US readers too, who have had access to the film for quite some time already.

Men hit theatres in the US back on May 20, and unfortunately, the film cannot be accessed on digital platforms in that region. If it does become available online, since A24 has a deal with Showtime, the film will land on the latter’s platform and all of its associated streaming services. So, keep your eyes peeled! But in the meantime, you will have to settle for driving to the cineplex to enjoy the flick.

Can I stream Men?

Unfortunately, in the big question of ‘can you stream Men?’ the answer is no, not yet. The upsetting news is that no streaming release or plan has been announced either. But fear not, horror fans, not all hope is lost.

Since Men is an A24 title, we can assume that if it does hit streaming (which it probably will), it will follow a similar pattern to past films from the studio. The drama movie Red Rocket became available 45 days after its theatrical run. Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to hit digital platforms on June 7, just 70 days after its theatrical release.

With that in mind, Men will likely come out online in August 2022 or September. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

