Actual vampires give Megan Fox and MGK advice on drinking blood

Transformers star Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are apparently the new Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, as some of us are old enough to remember. The couple have both said and done several bonkers things over the course of their two year relationship.

These include Megan Fox claiming that she “manifested” Machine Gun Kelly when she was four years old – which is basically the plot of Practical Magic. They also reportedly drank the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca together as a “bonding experience”, which was of course given to them by a shaman in Costa Rica.

The practice that they indulge in that has probably garnered the most attention is drinking each other’s blood. Jolie and Thornton caused a media storm over twenty years ago by wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks. While drinking blood could potentially be more dangerous, Fox and Kelly need not fear, as an actual vampire has weighed in with some advice for them. Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association urges them to “test for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses,” according to TMZ.

Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, is also urging Megan and MGK to be super safe when withdrawing blood, which “should only be done through medical professionals.” It sounds as though these guys need to hand in their vampire cards, to be honest. Lestat will be rolling in his coffin.

Vampires are having something of a resurgence in pop culture at the moment, as Nicolas Cage is playing Count Dracula himself in upcoming horror-comedy Renfield. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is being turned into a TV series, set for release this year, starring Sam Reid as Lestat and Andre Holland as Louis. And of course, the What We Do in the Shadows TV series is still going strong.

