Interview With A Vampire TV series adds Sam Reid as Lestat

The new Interview With A Vampire TV series has found its Lestat. Deadline reports that Sam Reid, of Belle and the Limehouse Golem, has been given the role.

AMC is producing the show, with the eight-episode first season to start filming later this year. The plan, as of now anyway, is to premiere sometime in 2022 on the network, and its streaming service counterpart, AMC Plus. Rolin Jones is showrunner, writer, and creator, and he’ll executive producer alongside Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, and Mark Johnson.

Based on the gothic horror novel by Anne Rice, it’s the first in a planned line of productions based on her vampire books, after AMC acquired the rights to 18 of them back in 2020. No stranger to adaptations, Rice’s work is perhaps best known from the 1994 horror movie Interview With A Vampire, and 2002’s Queen of the Damned. Tom Cruise played Lestat in the ’90s version, putting absolutely no pressure on Reid in terms of performance, screen presence, and well-kept hair.

An Australian actor, this is one of the first major US projects Reid’s been involved in. Many of his credits to date have been in Britain, on the likes of Prime Suspect 1973, the Riot Club, and Despite the Falling Snow. He featured in American period drama The Astronaut Wives Club in 2015, and more recently had roles in Australian shows Lambs of God and The Hunting.

