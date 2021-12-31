X-Men: First Class director “would love” to reboot Wolverine

Matthew Vaughn, the director of the action movies Kingsman: The Secret Service, and X-Men: First Class, has his eyes set on a specific mutant. During an interview with Comicbook.com, Vaughn shared that if given a chance, he’d “love” to dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reboot the clawed hero Wolverine in a new movie.

Vaughn is no stranger to rebooting Marvel characters. In 2011, his thriller movie with 20th Century Fox, X-Men: First Class, breathed new life into the X-Men series, which had been faltering since 2009. However, a decade later and it turns out that the director isn’t done with mutants just yet. During a recent promotional event for the prequel film to Kingsman, The King’s Man, Vaughn was asked which character he’d pick for a new rebooted X-Men team. Without hesitation, the director singled out the sideburned superhero Wolverine.

“There’s only one that I didn’t get to play with properly, and I would have loved to… Hugh Jackman was so good and did such a good job doing it. But to cast the young (Wolverine), then reboot, that would be fun, I think, and it could go into such a different direction where Hugh took it as well,” the director explained. “I think Hugh knocked it out of the park, but I think out of (all of the X-Men) that’s the character that weirdly, I don’t know why I get drawn to. Yeah, Wolverine.”

Vaughn went on to discuss who would possibly replace Hugh Jackman, who has portrayed the character since 2000, in the hypothetical reboot. He mentions Venom’s Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson from Kick-Ass, and Taron Egerton from Kingsman fame in his Logan replacement list.

“Well, he’s got older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have been awesome,” Vaughn added. “I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices.”

Considering how Marvel Studios now has the rights for X-Men back from 20th Century Fox, Vaughn’s wishes may just come true. Disney Plus is also reviving the X-Men animated series, which went off the air in 1997, so obviously, both studios are keen to utilise the IP. Stay tuned for updates.

The upcoming series X-Men ’97 will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in 2023. While we wait for more information, you can get your superhero fix with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.