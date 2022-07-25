Wyatt Russell is still waiting on Thunderbolts call

With Phase 4 of the MCU coming to an end with Black Panther 2, Marvel announced their full slate for Phase 5 and Phase 4 Marvel movies and TV series during their highly-anticipated San Diego Comic Con panel. Among these was an announcement for the much-hyped Thunderbolts movie, which has a provisional release date of July 26, 2024.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of anti-heros/reformed villains who band together, much like the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The line-up and exact motivations of the Thunderbolts has varied depending on the comic storylines, but in the past, other members of the team over the course of their history include Baron Zemo, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Abomination, Taskmaster, and John Walker.

All of these characters have either already appeared or are set to appear in various Marvel movies or MCU series, setting the stage for a compelling live-action Thunderbolts line-up. But Wyatt Russell, who appeared as former ‘Captain America’ John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, told us in a recent interview that his own future in the MCU and the upcoming Thunderbolts movie is unclear.

“I’m still waiting,” Russell told The Digital Fix. “I know they’re doing it. I know that they’re planning it. I’ve got to imagine that there’s something in there for me. But yeah, until you get that true actual prompt, like, ‘OK, this is your start date. And this is when you’re coming, and this is when you rent your house and this is when logistically you need to start setting up to do these things.’ That’s when I shift my mindset to going to do that, you know?”

“Other than that, before you get that call, things can change on a dime, you never know.” You can see Wyatt Russell as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is streaming now on Disney Plus.