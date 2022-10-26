WandaVision star Randall Park doesn’t fear Marvel’s spoiler police

When it comes to spoilers, few studios and fans are as unforgiving as Marvel. Secret cameos are meant to be kept, and post-credit scenes are hidden tightly under lock and key. But Randall Park, known for his appearance as Jimmy Woo in first Ant-Man and Marvel series WandaVision, isn’t intimidated by the spoiler patrol, thanks to one reason: experience.

Park is no stranger to franchises, having appeared in Marvel movies and TV series, as well as DC movies too. The WandaVision and Aquaman 2 star has plenty of experience when it comes to keeping scripts and IP secrets under wraps, so much so, that he feels confident that he won’t ever have to face the wrath of the spoiler police from either the MCU and DCEU fandoms or from Marvel Studios itself.

“Oh gosh, you know, I’m not afraid of either because I’m so good,” Park explained in an interview with Comicbook.com. “I’m so good, and, uh, you know, I love being a part of both universes, so I’m not going to let anything slip. So you can try me. Nothing will slip.”

Jimmy Woo is next scheduled to appear in the MCU in the superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits cinemas on February 17, 2023. Parker is also set to reprise his role as Dr Stephen Shin in the DC action movie Aquaman 2, which splashes into theatres come December 23, 2023.

But, although the actor is a part of two major franchises in 2023, judging from his above words, it’s unlikely that he’ll be divulging any juicy plot details or on-set gossip anytime soon.

If you are excited about more 2023 movies and future super projects, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 5.