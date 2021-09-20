Tom Holland shows off impressive boxing skills in training video

We’re used to seeing Tom Holland handle supervillains and thugs with ease in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out he’s handy in real life as well. In a video released by ESPN Ringside, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star can be seen sparring with his trainer.

As you might expect, the action movie star is quite the fighter, letting off a flurry of quick punches and ducking and weaving like a real-life superhero. It’s unknown if the video shows Holland training for a specific role, or if this is just how he keeps in shape, but it was reportedly filmed in July, which would put it smack bang in the middle of Spider-Man reshoots.

It could be Holland’s training for something else entirely, though. His future as Spider-Man is currently in doubt, and his contract with Marvel and Sony expires after the release of No Way Home. “[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract],” Holland told Collider. “So, I’ve always said to them if they want me back, I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better. I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back, I’ll be there. If they don’t, I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.”

While the character’s popularity will likely see Marvel Studios try and extend his time in Spidey’s red and blue onesie, we don’t know what Sony will do. Sony, who hold the big-screen rights to Spider-Man, has a deal with Marvel Studios that allows Spidey to appear in the MCU in exchange for a share of the movie’s profits.

Sony has been building its own cinematic universe in recent years, though – using Venom and Morbius – and the studio might be tempted to take Spider-Man back permanently.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sony toyed with taking Spidey out of the MCU. In 2019 during a contract renegotiation, Disney tried to increase the amount of money it earned from producing Holland’s Spider-Man films. In response, Sony took back the rights to the character.

Thankfully a deal was eventually hammered out between the two studios, and Spidey returned to the MCU, but it demonstrates Sony’s confidence in its own shared universe. Still, it’s more than likely the two studios will strike a deal as they did before because Spidey’s too valuable for either studio to lose.