Tim Roth joined She-Hulk because he loves “chaos”

We all know that there’s nothing more chaotic than the MCU — so, it’s no surprise that for Abomination actor Tim Roth, the world of Marvel series She-Hulk is a place where he’s able to thrive.

Roth re-entered the MCU for Phase 4 movie Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings — but as revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he hasn’t actually watched the film yet. “I haven’t seen it, I didn’t know anything about it at all,” he said. “I generally don’t watch the things that I’m in. I spent just a few minutes in the middle of COVID with them in a sound studio. It was fun.”

Technically, Roth made his MCU debut in 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk — although inexplicably, Edward Norton, who played Bruce Banner in that movie, was later replaced with Mark Ruffalo. After appearing in Shang Chi 13 years later, Roth reprised his role in episode 2 of She-Hulk.

In the TV series, Abomination is Jennifer Walters’ first client as a lawyer in the new superhuman law division.

“They [Marvel] said, ‘Would you come in and have a chat with us? We’ve got an idea.’ I was like, ‘…OK,'” Roth said. “I went in and there’s Kevin [Feige], who I hadn’t seen in years… he told me what they had in mind. It appealed to the sort of anarchy in me, I suppose, in the sense of I love my career being chaos. It really appealed on that level.”

He continued: “It was great. I don’t know if it’s [in the episode], but there is a slight bit of confusion when I see him. We riffed on that a lot when we were shooting, but I don’t know if any of it made it in. ‘You really put on weight,’ that kind of stuff. It’s very funny. But listen, I got to work with two great actors, that’s the bottom line. Ed’s fantastic, and Mark Ruffalo, I’ve always wanted to work with Mark Ruffalo, and I got to do it. That’s pretty much a bonus. I’ll take that.”

She-Hulk is available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus, with new episodes of the comedy series being added every Thursday.