Thunderbolts MCU movie gets Paper Towns director

It seems the Thunderbolts are making their way into the MCU. Deadline reports that an action movie based on the villainous team is in the works at Marvel Studios, and a director has been chosen.

Jake Schreier has been tapped to direct, according to the outlet. Typical of being brought into the Marvel fold, Schreier’s feature-length work has been mostly small to mid-sized drama movies. In 2015, he directed Paper Towns, adapted from the best-selling novel by John Green. Before that, Schreier made Robot and Frank, a science fiction movie with Susan Sarandon that did well on the festival circuit.

Schreier’s more prolific in the music video world, having worked with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, and Haim. Those are some high-end clients! He’s being joined on the project by Eric Pearson, who wrote the script for 2021 thriller movie Black Widow. As of now, they’re the only names attached to the nascent production, but Deadline understands that several actors within the MCU have been approached for roles in the feature.

Who they are is the big question. The franchise has introduced several characters that could be involved. Baron Zemo, US Agent, Yelena Belova, Ghost, and Taskmaster have all been members, and bringing Abomination back to live-action now seems remarkably convenient.

If you don’t know, Thunderbolts are a team of antagonists that are brought together for missions too dirty for the heroes to take on. Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross is usually at the helm, pointing them to where they need to go. Similar to the Suicide Squad in the DCEU. There had been rumours of something like this being put together, but this is the most concrete sign yet.

For more on what’s coming from Marvel, check out our guide on MCU Phase 4.