Thunderbolts brings a “bomb” to the MCU, says David Harbour

The upcoming Thunderbolts action movie will unite several Marvel villains, among them Red Guardian, played by David Harbour. He’s teased that the Marvel movie is a “clever” addition to Phase 5, and that there’ll be a revelation for fans.

Talking to Gizmodo, Harbour explained his excitement for the ensemble feature, while dropping hints about what’s coming. “I’ve loved Wyatt [Russell], and Sebastian and Julia’s characters throughout the universe,” he says. “What [director Jake Schreier] wants to do with Florence’s character is very interesting and how I factor into how we develop our relationship is very interesting. And then when you see what Jake and Eric Pearson is trying to fashion, it’s really clever.”

He calls the film “ragtag”, before adding a crucial titbit: “It’ll be funny. it’ll be weird, it’ll be action. And then we’re also going to drop a bomb, which is cool.” That last part raises eyebrows. What could be coming in Thunderbolts?

He could be just teasing an actual bomb here, of course, in a wry sort of way. We wouldn’t be surprises if Thunderbolts did end with them bombing somewhere, given the premise, but it also sounds like something big is coming.

Bigger than Kang in Avengers 5? Probably not, but Harbour makes it sound like the franchise might be changed quite a bit by whatever happens in Thunderbolts. With so many stars, Sebastian Stan as MCU character Bucky Barnes among those mentioned, it was already going to be momentous, this is just icing on the cake.

Putting a Marvel spin on DC movie The Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts is about a bunch of anti-heroes and baddies who’re formed into a team by the government for the worst jobs. Contessa, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is the ringleader, joined by Thadeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played by one Harrison Ford, after the passing of William Hurt.

Whatever’s coming, Harbour’s made Thunderbolts one to keep an eye on as production moves forward. Thunderbolts arrives July 26, 2024. Keep making yours Marvel with our guides to Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels.