Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney Plus

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch the latest Marvel movie in the cinema back in July 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder, well, fear not because Disney Plus has got you covered. That’s right, folks, film fans with a subscription to the streaming service can now enjoy the latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the comfort of their own home!

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor movie to come from Marvel studios and sees our favourite Asgardian set out on a new adventure. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor comes out of retirement to face Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who, if you couldn’t guess already from his title, seeks to destroy all gods, including those from Asgard.

Although the flick generally divided critics, with the film holding a low but respectable 65% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing this, we here at The Digital Fix were big fans and consider it a must-watch of Marvel Phase 4.

In our four-star review of the superhero movie, we commented on how “Taika Waititi just gave Thor one hell of an encore, and his greatest hit all at once,” while also pointing out that Thor: Love and Thunder is a “tough act to follow for the Marvel gods of tomorrow.” So, what are you waiting for? It is time to renew those Disney Plus subscriptions and start streaming now!

