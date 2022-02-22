Thor: Love and Thunder LEGO set gives fans first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr

With official posters, trailers or even just images of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder still nowhere to be found, the leaks regarding costumes and even some plot details are coming thick-and-fast from that reliable source – toys. We’ve recently had a good look at Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s costumes in Thor 4, thanks to both Hasbro and a Japanese toy company. And now we have a glimpse of Christian Bale’s god-butchering villain, courtesy of LEGO.

In the new Marvel LEGO set, The Goat Boat, two horned goats are seen pulling a Viking long-boat behind them, down the rainbow bridge. It looks as though this is an action sequence, in which Bale’s Gorr attacks Thor (Hemsworth), Jane Foster AKA Mighty Thor (Portman), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi). Gorr appears to have grey skin, red eyes and white robes.

Gorr can be seen wielding All-Black the Necrosword. Gorr was introduced in the comics in 2013. Driven by tragedy, Gorr takes a vow to murder every single god in the Marvel universe following his revelation that they do exist but refuse to help those in need. After witnessing Knull, God of the Symbiotes, battle a golden deity, Gorr comes into possession of All-Black the Necrosword which he uses to attack a young Thor in Medieval Iceland.

Anticipation for Thor 4 has been through the roof since the success of Thor: Ragnarok, followed by Taika Waititi introducing Natalie Portman, who everyone thought had left the MCU, as Mighty Thor at SDCC way back in 2019.

Other than the introduction of Bale’s Gorr, the only other thing we really know about Thor: Love and Thunder is that Russell Crowe will play Zeus. Romance will be a key theme, according to Waititi. This will presumably be between the two Thors, but we’ll also be looking out for a love interest for King Valkyrie.

While we wait for more official words on Thor: Love and Thunder, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.