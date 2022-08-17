When does Thor: Love and Thunder arrive on Disney Plus? The newest Marvel movies from director Taika Waititi might be his most audacious yet, sending Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder on a rollicking quest to defeat Gorr the God Butcher.

He’s not alone, though, because the adventure movie has Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor as well. That’s right, two Thors! Mjolnir and Stormbreaker! Guns ‘N Roses, so, so much Guns ‘N Roses. Love and Thunder has it all, unless you don’t like ’80s hard rock and heavy metal, then you might struggle with the Thor movie, but if you do, it has everything.

Now that we’re towards the end of the action movie‘s theatrical run, the big question is: when is Thor: Love and Thunder available on Disney Plus? We all know it’ll end up there, and going be previous launches on the platform, that could be sooner rather than later. But what date exactly? We’ve consulted the gods of Olympus and crosschecked our information with the pantheon of Asgard to answer all your queries.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

Right now, we don’t know exactly when Thor: Love and Thunder will be on Disney Plus, but we can make an educated guess. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Pixar movie Lightyear both launched on the streaming service 48 days after their theatrical opening. Ergo, Thor 4 could arrive on August 24.

That is just speculation, as Disney and Marvel have yet to reveal an exact date. Marvel movies have been subject to different lengths of time for their streaming debuts. Eternals came 70 days after its cinematic debut, Black Widow arrived after 90.

Those were different times, though. Previously, Disney Plus had a window of 45 days for theatrical release to come to streaming, but that seems to have fallen away.

Regardless, we'll keep you informed when this changes.