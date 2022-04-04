Chris Hemsworth starts Thor 4 press, but all fans want is the trailer

Considering that Thor 4, titled Love and Thunder will be released in just three months’ time, we currently know very little about it. Usually, by now we’d maybe have had posters and a teaser trailer. Chris Hemsworth did make a surprising announcement on his Instagram today though. He’s gone straight from wrapping filming on Extraction 2 for Netflix into press for Thor 4.

But everyone wants to know only one thing. Where’s the trailer?! It is likely that we’ll be getting a full length trailer with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 4, but that’s only two months before Thor 4’s release. Marvel movies usually have more build up than that. Many people were expecting one on Super Bowl Sunday, but we were disappointed once more.

It feels like we’ve all aged 84 years since Taika Waititi presented Natalie Portman with Mjölnir at SDCC way back in the middle of 2019. Filming finally wrapped in June 2021, so there really shouldn’t be any delays or problems with making the July 2022 release date.

So far, we’ve had to look to toys for clues as to Thor and Jane’s costumes, as well as blurry long-lens photos of Christian Bale’s villain Gorr. We have not even had any of these kinds of clues as to what Russell Crowe’s Zeus will look like.

Hemsworth’s Insta post says; “Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans (director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson, who plays King Valkyrie). A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this films gonna be wild!!” But if you look at social media, fans only want one thing;

While we wait for the infernal trailer, check out our guide to the rest of Marvel’s Phase 4.