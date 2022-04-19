Thor 4 trailer has Natalie Portman holding Mjolnir, internet explodes

We’ve had an uncharacteristically long wait for the first Thor 4 trailer — with the press tour for the action movie even beginning trailer-less — but now, as of April 18, we finally have our first teaser trailer for the MCU flick.

There were a number of stand-out moments during the Phase 4 trailer, including the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, a glimpse of the New Asgard, and insight into Thor’s life post-Endgame. However, one moment that left a lot of fans shellshocked was the return of Natalie Portman to the MCU as Dr Jane Foster.

However, judging by the fact she swapped labcoats for Asgardian armour, it looks like the astrophysicist will be making her highly-anticipated debut as The Mighty Thor, with the trailer revealing that she was able to wield Mjolnir! Thor’s mythical hammer can only be wielded by those who it deems to be ‘worthy’ of its power. While Thor usually has no problems wielding it, fans were delighted in Avengers: Endgame when Steve Rogers as Captain America was revealed to be worthy to wield the deity’s hammer too. So, with Jane now being able to wield the weapon, does this make her transformation to Lady Thor complete?

As expected, fans lost their minds over the trailer’s glimpse of Portman in action on Twitter. Wait, is that Natalie Portman?” one fan asked. “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Mighty Thor,” another tweeted alongside a shot of the Star Wars star in the trailer. “Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor has my attention,” a third user wrote.

But it isn’t just Portman’s debut as The Mighty Thor fans are obsessed with — they’re also losing their minds over just how jacked she seems to have become for the role. “Though it was never a question I ever thought would be relevant, the answer to the query “does Natalie Portman even lift?” seems to be a definitive yes. Yes, she does,” a fan said in a tweet.

Yet, as the grandmother of Ben Swolo in the Star Wars world, should we have really expected anything less? Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theatres from July 8, 2022, while the rest of the Thor movies are available to stream on Disney Plus.